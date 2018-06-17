Deepika Padukone posts a cute comment on Ranveer Singh’s photo

Deepika Padukone commented “mine” on Ranveer Singh photo. Deepika Padukone commented “mine” on Ranveer Singh photo.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been giving couple goals for many years now but the two never really admitted or owned their relationship in public. But lately, Deepika and Ranveer have been sharing their feelings for each other on social media. Recently, Ranveer dropped an uber hot picture in which he has his shirt unbuttoned. Showing off his chiseled body, the image received many reactions from the industry, even from Deepika.

The actor, who has romanced Ranveer in Bajirao Mastani and Ram-Leela, clearly stated that Ranveer is taken. She wrote “mine” on the picture with lovestruck emojis. Well, if that is not proof enough about their bond, then what is?

During the promotions of Padmavat, Ranveer said his Padmaavat co-star Deepika helped him become a “well-rounded human being” and that he is “blessed to have her in my life”.

Check out Deepika’s comment:

While their alleged love story has always been a thing of interest for their fans, there have often been rumours about their break-up or marriage but the two have remained unfazed about all the speculations.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will soon start shooting for her next film with Vishal Bharadwaj. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh has a couple of projects in his kitty. The actor would be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop-drama Simmba with Sara Ali Khan. He will be playing the lead in Kapil Dev’s biopic which will be directed by Kabir Khan. Ranveer will also entice the audience with his role of a rapper in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

