Deepika Padukone’s step from Pathaan’s Besharam Rang has resulted in meme fest: ‘Me finding chappal from under the bed’

The makers of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham-starrer actioner Pathaan recently released their first song, “Besharam Rang.” The breezy dance number has generated something of a mixed response from fans, with some showering love on it and others opining that choreography does not sit very well with the song.

Memes are now circulating on the internet specifically talking about Deepika Padukone’s hook step from the number. Users have been sharing video clips and stills and complaining about choreography.

“Every one looking at Deepika and looking at the background dancers, what’s happening? Am so confused… what’s going on…” wrote one user, as another commented, “They got Deepika looking like THAT and couldn’t hire a good choreographer???.” One person wrote, “iPhone app icons when you long press on them.” Yet another user gave a funny twist to it, writing, “Me trying to find chappal under bed.”

Director Siddharth Anand had hyped up the song ahead of its release, promising the fans ‘party anthem’ of the year. “For us, this one is the party anthem of the season that people have been waiting for and I am confident that it will stay a party anthem for many, many years to come. So, I want to tell the fans and audience to patiently wait for the song when it releases on Monday morning! The wait for this one will be worth every second from now!” the filmmaker had shared in a statement.

“Besharam Rang” has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant, with music by Vishal-Shekhar. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Pathaan releases on January 25 next year.