scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Deepika Padukone’s step from Pathaan’s Besharam Rang has resulted in meme fest: ‘Me finding chappal from under the bed’

"Besharam Rang" has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant, with music by Vishal-Shekhar. Pathaan releases on January 25 next year.

deepika padukoneDeepika Padukone in a still from Besharam Rang.

The makers of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham-starrer actioner Pathaan recently released their first song, “Besharam Rang.” The breezy dance number has generated something of a mixed response from fans, with some showering love on it and others opining that choreography does not sit very well with the song.

Memes are now circulating on the internet specifically talking about Deepika Padukone’s hook step from the number. Users have been sharing video clips and stills and complaining about choreography.

“Every one looking at Deepika and looking at the background dancers, what’s happening? Am so confused… what’s going on…” wrote one user, as another commented, “They got Deepika looking like THAT and couldn’t hire a good choreographer???.” One person wrote, “iPhone app icons when you long press on them.” Yet another user gave a funny twist to it, writing, “Me trying to find chappal under bed.”

Director Siddharth Anand had hyped up the song ahead of its release, promising the fans ‘party anthem’ of the year. “For us, this one is the party anthem of the season that people have been waiting for and I am confident that it will stay a party anthem for many, many years to come. So, I want to tell the fans and audience to patiently wait for the song when it releases on Monday morning! The wait for this one will be worth every second from now!” the filmmaker had shared in a statement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Five years on, examining the cost of GSTPremium
Five years on, examining the cost of GST
Water, Dalits, Yatra: Karnataka Congress works out a 75-day roadmapPremium
Water, Dalits, Yatra: Karnataka Congress works out a 75-day roadmap
The politics behind Bangladesh protestsPremium
The politics behind Bangladesh protests
No short-cut politics, citizen at the centre for sustainable development:...Premium
No short-cut politics, citizen at the centre for sustainable development:...
Also Read |Besharam Rang: Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan bring sizzle back in Pathaan song. Watch video

“Besharam Rang” has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant, with music by Vishal-Shekhar. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Pathaan releases on January 25 next year.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-12-2022 at 05:28:30 pm
Next Story

Mamata kicks off Meghalaya poll campaign as TMC eyes NE expansion in bid to go national

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Sonarika Bhadoria’s dreamy roka ceremony with fiance Vikas Parashar
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close