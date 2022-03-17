Pathaan: After Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s photos leaked; check out her pics in neon swimsuit

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are shooting for action-drama Pathaan in Spain and the filmmakers seem to have something special planned for the audience. After SRK’s photos flaunting his chiselled abs went viral, fans are now gushing over Deepika’s glammed-up look.

The actor’s photos from the Pathaan shoot are now doing rounds on social media. In the pictures, she is seen in a neon green swimsuit. The photos confirm what Ranveer Singh had earlier said about the shoot. During an Instagram chat with his fans, Ranveer had given details about the song and said, “Deepika looks super fit and super glamorous. Shaleena (Nathani) is styling her. I have seen a sneak peek and it looks like ‘aag lag jayegi’ screen pe (She will set the screen on fire).”

A yacht agency in Spain also shared a newspaper clipping of the Pathaan cast. It also posted a few unseen photos from the shoot. With a crowd around, all dressed in similar beach outfits, one can make out that SRK and Deepika are shooting for a song. In one of the photos, the Piku actor is also seen wearing a red shrug as she waits for the shoot.

The makers of Pathaan earlier this month released a teaser featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The video gave a glimpse of SRK and had Deepika and John talking about the titular character, Pathaan. Pathaan director Siddharth Anand recently said that the movie “has been designed as the biggest action spectacle from the Hindi film industry.”

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan will hit theatres on January 25, 2023.