Thursday, July 14, 2022

Deepika Padukone’s lookalike causes meltdown on internet, fans ask ‘are they twins?’

The internet has found Deepika Padukone's doppelganger in digital content creator Rijuta Ghosh Deb who bears an uncanny resemblance to the star.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 14, 2022 11:01:06 am
Deepika PadukoneThe internet has found Deepika Padukone's lookalike (Photos: Instagram/ Deepika Padukone, Rijuta Ghosh)

The internet has found Deepika Padukone’s lookalike. Digital content creator Rijuta Ghosh Deb closely resembles the star and fans can’t stop making comparisons. Many users flooded her post with comments saying, “You look exactly like Deepika,” and “Is it Deepika’s twin?” One wrote, “Absolutely stunning.. you have glimpse of deepika padukone.” Many other comments echoed this sentiment, praising her looks and expressions.

Also Read |Mallika Sherawat: ‘What Deepika Padukone did in Gehraiyaan, I did that 15 years ago’

In one of her posts, Rijuta hides the rest of her face and only her eyes can be seen — markedly resembling Deepika’s expressions. Fans were in awe and commented, “I really thought this was Deepika.”

Check out some of her posts here: 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rijuta Ghosh Deb (@thelushvoguette)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rijuta Ghosh Deb (@thelushvoguette)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rijuta Ghosh Deb (@thelushvoguette)

Meanwhile, Deepika has just returned from celebrating her husband, actor Ranveer Singh’s birthday. The couple went to an undisclosed location and shared photos of themselves biking and enjoying some romantic time together on the beach. Deepika captioned her post, “May our lives be blessed with experiences & adventures in abundance.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

In Ranveer’s recent interactive show Ranveer Vs Wild with Bear Grylls, the actor wants to fetch the rare Serbica Ramonda flower for Deepika from the dense jungles of Serbia. During the show, Ranveer revealed his love story and how he felt when he met her for the first time. The couple fell in love during the filming of Goliyon Ke Rasleela: Ram Leela in 2013 and tied the knot in 2018.

On the work front, Deepika has Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan in the pipeline.

