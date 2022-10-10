scorecardresearch
Deepika Padukone’s Live Love Laugh Foundation expands rural outreach program to Tamil Nadu, actor says ‘One more important step’

Deepika Padukone has always been vocal about mental health issues. She recently travelled to Tamil Nadu to spread mental health awareness via her foundation Live Love Laugh.

deepika padukoneDeepika Padukone is currently in Tamil Nadu. (Photo: Deepika/Instagram)

After returning from a fashion event in Paris, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has been in Tamil Nadu, promoting mental health awareness via her organisation called The Live Love Laugh Foundation.

On Monday, World Mental Health Day, Deepika took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos of herself interacting with people from Tamil Nadu.

“Since our inception, we have been relentless in our efforts to improve the lives of those experiencing mental illness, as well as the lives of their caregivers.Expanding our rural outreach program to Tamil Nadu is one more important step towards making mental health care accessible and affordable for all. #worldmentalhealthday,” read Deepika’s full caption.

 

As Ranveer Singh, Vikrant Massey, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan liked her post, many fans complimented Deepika for her grassroot work in making mental health accessible to all. One user wrote, “Proud of you, my queen.” Another mentioned, “Amazing,” as yet another fan commented, “Gorgeous.”

Also Read |Deepika Padukone reveals her mother ensured depression treatment for her: ‘Had she not identified my symptoms…’

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has Nag Ashwin’s Project K, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter in her kitty.

