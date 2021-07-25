scorecardresearch
Deepika Padukone’s latest image leaves husband Ranveer Singh saying ‘gorg’

Deepika Padukone has set the screens on fire with her monochrome image and husband Ranveer Singh can't agree more.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 25, 2021 7:11:37 pm
deepika padukone ranveer singDeepika Padukone's latest picture leaves Ranveer Singh impressed. (Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram, Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Deepika Padukone revamped her Instagram presence earlier this year. The actor every now and then tries to present her real self to her fans. On Sunday, she dropped a new picture of herself, which has won hearts of not only her fans but even her husband and actor Ranveer Singh. Deepika posted a monochrome still of herself with a half-moon emoji as its caption. As soon as she posted the picture, Ranveer was one of the firsts to drop a comment and express that she looks gorgeous. The actor tagged his wife as “Gorg.”

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Here’s what Ranveer Singh wrote on Deepika’s picture. (Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Deepika’s fans were also all heart for her latest Instagram update. “You are heart,” wrote one of the fans, while another mentioned, “Let me present you all who is she! Deepika Queen Padukone.”

Deepika is currently busy shooting for Fighter, which will see her sharing the screen space with Hrithik Roshan. On Saturday, she announced that her first film with Prabhas has also gone on floors. Prabhas, on Saturday, shared a still to announce that shooting of his Nag Ashwin directorial has begun. Amitabh Bachchan gave the mahurat shot for the magnum opus. Big B shared on Instagram, “what an honour to be behind the clap being given by the icon that created cinematic magical waves throughout the Country and the World with Bahubali @actorprabhas.”

ALSO READ |Deepika Padukone on going public with depression diagnosis: ‘Initially, I felt we were being hush-hush about it’

Prabhas too called Amitabh as the “Guru of Indian cinema!” The film marks Prabhas’ first project with Amitabh and Deepika. It is also his first collaboration with the Mahanati fame director Nag Ashwin. The film, which is being shot in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, is being tentatively called Project-K.

