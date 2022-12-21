Deepika Padukone’s Instagram reel about FIFA World Cup is now a ‘more beautiful’ song, courtesy Yashraj Mukhate. Watch

Yashraj Mukhate has risen once again with yet another song! This time, he’s turned Deepika Padukone‘s Instagram reel, where she’s talking about her experience at the recently concluded FIFA World Cup match in Qatar, into a number.

Mukhate, on Tuesday shared a video on Instagram and said, “So, yesterday, Deepika Padukone put a reel on her profile where she spoke at a speed of 100 BPM (beats per minute) exactly. So, I obviously turned it into a song.” While sharing his new song featuring Deepika, he wrote, “More beautiful! More beautiful!🎵#DeepikaPadukone #FIFAWorldCup2022 #LouisVuitton #YashrajMukhate.” Watch the video here:

The video clip starts with Deepika talking about how she was nervous as it was her time at FIFA. She says, “Well at the moment, I feel nervous. But, I also feel a lot of gratitude, sporting moments in history. This is my first time at a FIFA World Cup. As you can see, we are in Doha but yes this is my very first FIFA World Cup.”

Soon Mukhate’s music starts playing in the background which accompanies Deepika talking, and the beats start matching the actor’s speech. Mukhate highlights the “more beautiful” part from Deepika’s speech when she says “its craftsmanship makes it even more beautiful.”

As soon as Mukhate shared the Deepika Padukone song on his social media platforms, their fans had a field day and wrote funny comments on the post. One person wrote, “Ranveer singh getting emotional in the corner- meri biwi, meri trophy, mera award , meri deepika, meri raani, meri mastani, meri meri meri christmas😎,” another person wrote, “WOAH🔥🔥 Kya ho yrr aap😭❤ Deepika + Your Dhamaakedar TALENT = 🎧🫶🎶 Another YASH’s Trend….ON THE WAYYYYYY❤‍🔥❤‍🔥❤‍🔥❤‍🔥.”

Before making this song featuring Deepika, Mukhate had made a song featuring Ranveer Singh when he was embroiled in a controversy regarding his nude photoshoot.

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will be seen sharing screen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus as the actress will be seen dancing with Ranveer on “Current Laga Re” song. She’s now preparing for the release of Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan.