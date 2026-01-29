Inside Deepika Padukone’s bestie’s New York wedding with Ranveer Singh’s bhangra as he channels Rocky Randhawa

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently made headlines after they attended her close friend’s wedding in New York, right after celebrating New Year 2026 in the city. Now, more photos from the wedding have gone viral on social media. The photos show Deepika posing calmly with their friends, while Ranveer, on the other hand, is seen bringing his signature energy to the party and dancing his heart out.

The photos show Deepika dressed elegantly in a dark purple saree, while Ranveer is seen looking dapper in a blue velvet suit. The couple was seen clapping and enjoying themselves on the dance floor. Other photos show Ranveer dancing with full energy with the bride. He is seen pulling off bhangra moves in the pictures. The following photos show Deepika posing with the bride and the groom along with their families.