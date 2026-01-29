Inside Deepika Padukone’s bestie’s New York wedding with Ranveer Singh’s bhangra as he channels Rocky Randhawa

New photos from Deepika Padukone’s friend’s New York wedding show the actress posing calmly with friends, while Ranveer Singh brings his signature energy to the party, dancing his heart out.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readChennaiUpdated: Jan 29, 2026 10:16 AM IST
Deepika PadukoneDeepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at her bestie’s New York wedding.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently made headlines after they attended her close friend’s wedding in New York, right after celebrating New Year 2026 in the city. Now, more photos from the wedding have gone viral on social media. The photos show Deepika posing calmly with their friends, while Ranveer, on the other hand, is seen bringing his signature energy to the party and dancing his heart out.

The photos show Deepika dressed elegantly in a dark purple saree, while Ranveer is seen looking dapper in a blue velvet suit. The couple was seen clapping and enjoying themselves on the dance floor. Other photos show Ranveer dancing with full energy with the bride. He is seen pulling off bhangra moves in the pictures. The following photos show Deepika posing with the bride and the groom along with their families.

After Dhurandhar’s blockbuster release in December 2025, Deepika and Ranveer flew to New York to celebrate the New Year along with their daughter, Dua. While they partied for New Year, they also attended an NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks. Several fans clicked photos with the couple at the game.

Fans expressed their love for the couple in the comments section. A fan wrote, “How to invite Ranveer as a guest to your wedding just for the vibe?” Another one wrote, “How gorgeous they are 😍 It’s always funny that some people are out on mission to convince us that these both are not good looking.”

Also Read | Tumbbad director spent five years making one of the biggest OTT shows, Gulkanda Tales, now stuck in limbo: ‘I can’t show a single image of it’

On the work front, Ranveer is gearing up for the release of Dhurandhar 2 on March 19. The previous film turned out to be the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, dominating the box office months after its release. The film brought back Ranveer Singh in full form after his 2023 hit Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Meanwhile, Deepika, who was recently in the news for exiting two major films — Spirit and the Kalki 2898 AD sequel — will be next seen in King, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Abhay Verma, Arshad Warsi, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal and Suhana Khan in her theatrical debut.

