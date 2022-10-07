scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Deepika Padukone’s fans are in awe of mom Ujjala at Paris Fashion Week: ‘Mama Padukone is so chic’

Deepika Padukone was clicked with her parents at the Paris Fashion Week and fans praised the actor for making her parents proud.

deepika padukoneDeepika Padukone's mother Ujjala was called 'chic' by her fans. (Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Deepika Padukone, who was recently attending the much-hyped Paris fashion week, was recently clicked with her parents, Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone, in Paris after the Louis Vuitton fashion show. Fans were elated to see the Gehraiyaan star making her parents proud.

One of the fans wrote in the comments section that they loved watching her with her parents at an international platform. The comment read, “Just loving watching her in international events with her parents ❤️must be so proud ❤️❤️.” Another fan wrote, “So elegant and thoughtful 😍❤️ love her sharing these successful moments with her parents.”

While Deepika was dressed for the fashion show, her mother was dressed pretty chic as well and fans were quick to compliment her. “I mean ofc Deepika is Deepika but her mom is looking soo cool,” read one comment. “Mama Padukone is so chic,” read another comment.

While in Paris spoke to Brand of Fashion’s digital magazine where she spoke about racial stereotypes in the West. “You are the scientist. You are the computer geek. You are the taxi driver. You are the therapist. You are the owner of a convenience store. I’ve had my fans ask me why I’ve not done more [global] movies. But that’s not what I’m settling for, because I am — and we are — so much more than that. It would upset me every time I went to the US. Some of the things that are said and some of the things that are done just [make it] so obvious that people don’t know the world outside of the world that they live in.”

Also Read |Writer Kanika Dhillon addresses poor performance of Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, explains why the film chose to be ‘regressive’

She recalled that once at a Vanity Fair party, a Hollywood actor said that she spoke English really well. She recalled, “I didn’t even realise what that meant. And when I came back I said, ‘What do you mean you speak English really well?’ Did he have this notion that we don’t speak English?’”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fearsPremium
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fears
Eye on China Party CongressPremium
Eye on China Party Congress
We had to target 40 people a day: TN engineer who escaped Myanmar’s...Premium
We had to target 40 people a day: TN engineer who escaped Myanmar’s...
ISL season preview: A stepping stone and a pit stopPremium
ISL season preview: A stepping stone and a pit stop

In India, Deepika was last seen in the Shakun Batra film Gehraiyaan. Her upcoming films include Pathaan, Fighter, the Hindi adaptation of The Intern, Project K and an upcoming Hollywood film dubbed as a ‘cross-cultural romantic-comedy’.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-10-2022 at 10:31:38 am
Next Story

Joe Biden’s choice after OPEC cuts: Woo Saudi Arabia, or retaliate?

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Alia Bhatt’s baby shower with Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 07: Latest News
Advertisement