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Deepika Padukone’s ex on saying he ended relationship, has no regrets: ‘Said with respect’
In his latest social media post, Deepika Padukone's ex-boyfriend Muzammil Ibrahim addressed the criticism around their breakup years ago.
Before being happy married to Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone was once dating actor-model Muzammil Ibrahim. In an earlier interview, he had talked about his breakup with Deepika. Videos of his statements have been resurfacing on social media lately. In the clips, Muzammil can be heard saying he has ‘no regrets’ about their breakup and revealing that he was the one to end the relationship. In his latest post, he addressed the criticism over his interview in a statement.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Muzammil shared a note, sharing that the interview that was now circulating was actually a year old. “The interview being discussed and wrongly headlined as “fresh claims” was recorded over a year ago. What is currently being circulated are a few moments from a much longer conversation. The hesitation, the context, and the respect with which certain topics were discussed are often lost in the editing process and when excerpts are viewed in isolation,” he wrote, clarifying that the statement was part of a larger conversation.
Without taking Deepika Padukone’s name, Muzammil added that he has always spoken about his past with respect. “I have always tried to speak about people from my past with respect, and that remains unchanged. Like many others, I have spent years focused on building my work and my life, and that is where I hope the conversation remains. I stand by speaking honestly, and I stand by doing so respectfully. – Muzammil Ibrahim.”
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What Muzammil Ibrahim said
During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan in June 2025, Muzammil Ibrahim spoke about his relationship with Deepika Padukone. In the now viral videos, he says, “She (proposed to me first). I left her. No, I never regret leaving anyone. Main sakth launda hoon bhai. (I am a tough guy, brother). I was a star at that time; she was not. She was a model. She is a superstar now; nobody knows me. I’m a big fan.”
The actor-model also claimed that he was the first guy she met in Mumbai and that he was the first one to have a serious relationship with her. He shared that they stayed as good friends for a few years after they parted ways, but haven’t spoken since her wedding to Ranveer Singh. Muzammil also said that Deepika has a loving husband in Ranveer Singh, and they now have a child together, Dua, which she had always dreamed of.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in November 2018. They welcomed their daughter Dua in 2024 and are now expecting their second child together.
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