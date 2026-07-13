Deepika Padukone’s ex on saying he ended relationship, has no regrets: ‘Said with respect’

Before being happy married to Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone was once dating actor-model Muzammil Ibrahim. In an earlier interview, he had talked about his breakup with Deepika. Videos of his statements have been resurfacing on social media lately. In the clips, Muzammil can be heard saying he has ‘no regrets’ about their breakup and revealing that he was the one to end the relationship. In his latest post, he addressed the criticism over his interview in a statement.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Muzammil shared a note, sharing that the interview that was now circulating was actually a year old. “The interview being discussed and wrongly headlined as “fresh claims” was recorded over a year ago. What is currently being circulated are a few moments from a much longer conversation. The hesitation, the context, and the respect with which certain topics were discussed are often lost in the editing process and when excerpts are viewed in isolation,” he wrote, clarifying that the statement was part of a larger conversation.