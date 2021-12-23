Deepika Padukone’s 83 red carpet look makes husband Ranveer Singh go ‘uff’, stuns Anushka Sharma

Actor Deepika Padukone on Thursday shared pictures of her red carpet look for the premiere of 83. She plays former cricketer Kapil Dev’s wife Romi in the sports drama, directed by Kabir Khan and led by her husband, Ranveer Singh.

Deepika took to Instagram to share the pictures, in which she wore an off-shoulder dress with a neckpiece. She captioned the post, “This is 83.” In the comments section, Ranveer reacted with an ‘uffff’, while his Lootera co-star Sonakshi Sinha called Deepika ‘divine’ and his Band Baaja Baaraat co-star Anushka Sharma called her ‘stunning’. Shweta Bachchan Nanda dropped a heart eyes emoji, and one fan wrote that they ‘can’t breathe’. Another fan, however, commented, “Step on me ma’am.”

Deepika posed at the premiere with Ranveer and his parents and sister, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, Anju Bhavnani and Ritika Bhavnani, respectively. Ranveer wore a tuxedo. It was a complete family affair, with Deepika’s parents and sister–Prakash, Ujjala and Anisha–also in attendance.

83 is based on Team India’s underdog victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup in England. The film has received positive reviews and is expected to perform exceedingly well at the box office. Writing for Indian Express, Shubhra Gupta called 83 ‘a blood rush of a movie’ and praised Ranveer for ‘disappearing’ into Kapil.

The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqeeb Salim, Jatin Sarna, Ammy Virk, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa. The film will be released exclusively in theatres on Friday, after being delayed by over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.