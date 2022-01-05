Deepika Padukone wraps her birthday with a heartfelt video: ‘I forgot who I was. I hope I’ve evolved’

Actor Deepika Padukone, who turned 36 on Wednesday gave her fans a heartfelt gift through social media. She shared a video on Instagram in which she spoke about how she’s evolved as a person and as an actor, and how the meaning of success has changed for her. “I keep saying this to people that life is happening while you are also building your career and you can’t forget that. Maybe somewhere I forgot that. I think I forgot who I was, who am I the person. I am different as an actor, I am different as a person. I have evolved. I hope I have,” the actor said.

“I think if you are able to shift the needle, if you are able to impact people’s lives in a positive way, if you are able to bring about change, if you are able to have people just sort of think differently or see differently, I think today that for me is success,” Deepika added.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Deepika wrote, “When you follow your bliss, you put yourself on a track that has been there all the while… and the life you ought to be living, is the life you are living. So follow your bliss… don’t be afraid. And doors will open where you never knew they would…”

Earlier in the day, Deepika’s actor-husband Ranveer Singh found a quirky way to wish Deepika her on her birthday. Ranveer shared a picture of Deepika in which she is seen swimming in the ocean. The 83 actor said she is taking the promotion of her upcoming film Gehraiyaan a bit too literally. “My baby promoting #gehraiyaan on her birthday!” Ranveer wrote in the caption.

Gehraiyaan is Deepika’s upcoming project where she will be sharing screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. The Shakun Batra directorial will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.