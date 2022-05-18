Deepika Padukone: ‘There will come a day when Cannes Film Festival will be in India’

Deepika Padukone, who is one of the jury members at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, on Wednesday attended the inauguration of the India Pavilion. At the event, Deepika said that India is “at the cusp of greatness” and this is just the beginning of the journey. India has been chosen as the first ‘country of honour’ at Cannes’ Marche du Cinema.

Deepika said that she was very proud to be a jury member at the festival and mentioned that she never imagined being in this spot when she started her career 15 years ago. “15 years ago, when I came to this industry, I don’t think anyone had faith in me, or my talent. So, 15 years later, to be a part of the jury and to be experiencing some of the best cinema in the world has been an incredible journey and I am truly grateful for that,” she said.

AR Rahman and Shekhar Kapur were also present at the pavilion and Deepika gave them credit for putting Indian cinema on the global map. “I also truly believe that India is at the cusp of greatness. This is just the beginning. I want to thank people like Rahman sir and Shekhar sir. I think you are the ones who have put India on the global map. It is because of your contribution over the years that has allowed people like us to be here today,” she said.

Deepika Padukone added that there are only a handful of Indian talents who have represented the country at Cannes but India has the potential to offer much more. “I feel as a nation, we have it. We have the talent, we have the ability and I think we just need that sort of conviction. I truly believe there will come a day when Indian won’t have to be at Cannes, and Cannes (film festival) will be in India,” she concluded.

Apart from AR Rahman and Shekhar Kapur, the inauguration saw R Madhavan, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia and Urvashi Rautela among others in attendance.