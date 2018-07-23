Deepika Padukone on getting immortalised at Madame Tussauds: I feel a lot of gratitude

Deepika Padukone’s first ever wax museum will soon be unveiled at Madame Tussauds London and Delhi Deepika Padukone’s first ever wax museum will soon be unveiled at Madame Tussauds London and Delhi

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who will soon be immortalised in wax at the Madame Tussauds museum, recently talked about the same during a Facebook live session.

“It’s an amazing feeling, to be honest. It’s fun and exciting. And in a way, I think I feel a lot of gratitude as well when you give back to your fans…,” the actor said when asked about how she feels about getting her own wax figure at such an iconic museum.

The wax figure of Deepika Padukone will be unveiled early next year. The figure will be revealed first in London, where the actor will be standing in the august company of actors like Helen Mirren in the museum. The wax figure at Madame Tussauds Delhi will be put in place only after the London statue is disclosed to the world.

During the Facebook live, Deepika also spoke about how she had felt when she had first stood in a queue to buy a ticket for the museum situated in London.

“The feeling of meeting someone that you may never meet in your life…the entire journey is something I will never forget. The only thing that can top that experience now is when we go back to the museum next year with my figure.”

On being asked what her wax figure will be wearing, the actor said, “I think it will be something that represents India, because those are my roots, that’s my culture, that’s where I come from, but at the same time something that’s relatable to a global audience.”

Towards the end of the session, Deepika also revealed that Shoojit Sircar’s Piku is the film she has enjoyed working on most, whilst maintaining that every movie brings with itself a different feeling, a different experience.

On the work front, the Padmaavat star will, reportedly, be seen making a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero.

