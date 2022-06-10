Deepika Padukone visits Tirupati temple with father Prakash Padukone on his birthday. See photos

Keeping up with the family tradition, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone visited the Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati on Friday to offer her prayers on the occasion of her father and former badminton player Prakash Padukone’s 67th birthday. She was accompanied by her parents and sister Anisha.

Photos of Deepika from the temple were shared by her fans on social media. She was seen wearing a pink Lucknowi suit and silk shawl that she presumably got as a blessing from the temple. Her father was seen wearing a similar shawl.

Prakash Padukone is an Arjuna and Padma Shri awardee. In 1980, he won the All England Open Badminton Championships, the world’s oldest badminton tournament. Deepika is working on a film based on the life of her father.

Talking about his struggles in the early days when the facilities for sportspeople were not very advanced, she had once told Cyrus Broacha, “He trained in a marriage hall, that was his badminton court. He used things like the beams that go across to make his shot more precise. He actually used his disadvantages to his advantage. If he had the facilities that athletes in India have today, then he’d be far more superior.”

Deepika is a family person who often shares pictures from her family time on social media. In one of her Father’s Day notes, she had written about her father, “I remember him saying that you can have all the stardom and success in the world but if you are not a good human being, you will never be remembered. If you are a good person, then it trickles into everything else that you do.”

Deepika was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video film Gehraiyaan, in which she shared screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Her upcoming films include Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Project K with Prabhas and the Hindi adaptation of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.