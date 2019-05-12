‘Adorable’ Deepika Padukone visits Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in New York

After turning heads with her appearance at 2019 Met Gala, Deepika Padukone went to meet friend Ranbir Kapoor’s parents, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor. They have been in the city for the latter’s medical treatment for almost eight months now.

Sharing photos from Deepika’s visit, Neetu Kapoor wrote on Instagram, “Such a fun evening with adorable @deepikapadukone .. gave a lot of love n warmth 😍🥰” In the pictures, Deepika is seen hugging Rishi Kapoor who has just been cured of cancer. Among the first few people who commented on the photos included Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor who was all hearts after seeing them.

Not only Deepika, but Rishi Kapoor has also been visited by Aamir Khan, Anupam Kher, Sonali Bendre, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra. Neetu Kapoor has made sure to share glimpses of the visitors on her Instagram account.

In an earlier interview with Deccan Chronicle, Rishi talked about his battle with cancer, “My eighth month of treatment started on May 1 in the US. But God has been kind! I am in remission, meaning now I am cancer-free.” He also revealed that he needs to undergo a bone-marrow transplant before returning to India.

Rishi’s son Ranbir updated the media about his father’s return to India. He told IANS, “He is doing much better. Hopefully, he should be back in a month or two and his spirits are up and there is a lot of positivity in his behaviour.”

Of late, Ranbir and Deepika have been good friends. The duo recently came together for a TVC ad and made for a delightful onscreen couple. They were last seen together on the silver screen in Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha (2015). They have earlier shared screen space in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Bachna Ae Haseeno.