Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey’s kissing scene from Chhapaak leaked

A video from the sets of Chhapaak in New Delhi, which features Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey kissing, has been leaked online.

The new video is the latest leaked video from the Delhi schedule of the film.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agrawal, played by Deepika.

The 20-second-long footage features Deepika and Vikrant kissing while seated on the roof of a building. As they kiss, the crowd is heard cheering for the duo.

This is not the first leak for Chhapaak, as several videos featuring Deepika have surfaced on the Internet. Recently, a video featuring the Padmaavat star dressed in a school uniform was doing the rounds online.

Another video from the sets captured Deepika filming a sequence on a street.

Chhapaak, backed by Fox Star Studios, is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020.