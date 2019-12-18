Chhapaak song Nok Jhok: A delicate Shankar Ehsaan Loy composition

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in Chhapaak. Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in Chhapaak.

The first song of Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak is out. Called “Nok Jhok”, the song is a delicate number boosted by Gulzar’s lyrics and the acoustic guitar.

“Nok Jhok” has been composed by Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy. One of the lines of the song says, “Kehna hai jo kaha nahi hai,” which tells us that the characters of Deepika and Vikrant have started falling for each other but have not expressed it to each other yet.

In a time when bad remixes and generic club numbers are ruling the scene, it is refreshing to hear an original song which says a lot without saying much. The accompanying visuals also go well with the lyrics.

Starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the lead, Chhapaak has been helmed by Meghna Gulzar. The movie is being bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone, Govind Singh Sandhu and Meghna Gulzar.

Earlier while speaking at Chhapaak trailer launch, director Meghna had said, “I am grateful that Deepika Padukone agreed to be Malti’s face. She has left her glamorous side behind, and given her heart to Malti. I am grateful to Fox for backing the film. This was a difficult film to make, emotionally and logistically.”

Chhapaak will release on January 10, 2020.

