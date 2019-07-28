Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor attend Karan Johar’s party

Karan Johar’s house became a party hub on Saturday where A-listers of Bollywood, including Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and others had a gala time celebrating each other. Karan shared a video on Instagram, giving a sneak-peek into the mood of the get-together. He captioned the video as, “Saturday night vibes.”

At first, we see the stunner Deepika Padukone striking a pose as Karan takes a video. Slowly, Karan moved to Malaika Arora who was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Arjun was seen mingling with Shahid Kapoor.

As Karan moves on, we meet Varun Dhawan and Zoya Akhtar. And soon, the camera shifts to Vicky Kaushal.

Apart from them, the party hosted Ranbir Kapoor, Natasha Dalal and others. We missed Alia Bhatt’s presence but as we know by her Instagram updates, the actor is busy spending some happy moments with sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan in Ooty.