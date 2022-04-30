Deepika Padukone is enjoying family time in Venice, Ranveer Singh showers her with love. See photos

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone recently took a trip to Venice, Italy with her mother Ujjala and sister Anisha Padukone. The Gehraiyaan star shared a series of photos from her vacation on social media. From the look of it, it seems the actor did all things touristy in the city.

The photos posted by Deepika feature her clicking a selfie with her mother and younger sister. One of them also has her flaunting her gelato ice cream. In another, she has clicked a selfie on the flight where Anisha is sleeping behind her. Deepika has also shared pictures of the interiors of the Doge’s Palace of Venice. The actor captioned the photos, “Venice Photo Dump.”

As Deepika shared the photos on social media, her husband and actor Ranveer Singh dropped stars and love emojis. Her sister Anisha called her a “Q-T 😁”. Several fans of the actor showered the pictures with love as they dropped heart emojis. One of them wrote, “Amazing people amazing photos❤️❤️.” However, a couple of them also suggested that the actor stop using the filter on her posts. “Stop using this filter baby 😩❤️” read a comment on the post.

Deepika will soon head to the French Riviera, where she will be attending the Cannes Film Festival as a jury member. The jury comprises five men and four women, who will pick the winners of this year’s Palme d’Or honours.

On the work front, Deepika has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan in the pipeline. She will also be seen in Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Pathaan is slated to release in January 2023. Her upcoming projects also include the Hindi adaptation of The Intern and the upcoming Nag Ashwin film with Prabhas.