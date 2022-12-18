Deepika Padukone unveils FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy along with Iker Casillas, see pics

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has unveiled the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Deepika and former Spanish footballer Iker Casillas escorted the custom-made Louis Vuitton trophy trunk and unveiled the winner’s trophy in a stadium full of screaming fans.

#DeepikaPadukone Brings out the World Cup ahead of the final! pic.twitter.com/ilu9sCospm — BritAsia TV (@BritAsiaTV) December 18, 2022

Fans took their excitement to social media and hailed Deepika. One of the fans wrote, “Deeepikaaaaaaaaa 🙏🏼What a Queen you are Babe! Our Pathaan’s Heroine… A Global Icon representing India on the global stage.” Another fan wrote, “WHAT A HUGE MOMENT for Deepika Padukone and India! This lady is on a mission to conquer the world!”

WHAT A HUGE MOMENT for Deepika Padukone and India! This lady is on a mission to conquer the world! ✨🔥#DeepikaPadukone #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/F3j0RNoQgy — Parth (@ParthK_23) December 18, 2022

Also Red | 2022 FIFA World Cup final: Argentina vs France

According to Louis Vuitton’s official website, “As part of its partnership with one of the world’s greatest sporting events, Louis Vuitton has specially designed trunks for the 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups. The Trophy Trunk has been carefully crafted to protect the sought-after trophy’s 6.175 kilograms of 18-carat gold and malachite.”

Many Bollywood celebrities including Kartik Aaryan, Farah Khan, Aditya Seal and others reached Qatar ahead of the final match between Argentina and France. Arjun Kapoor earlier took to his Instagram handle and posted a video of him holding the Argentina jersey and wrote, “Rooting for you tonight @leomessi cause no one deserves this one more than you! ⚽ All hail the G.O.A.T! #LeoMessi.”