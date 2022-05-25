Two Cannes red carpet looks, one gorgeous Deepika Padukone. No surprise that Ranveer Singh is lovestruck

Deepika Padukone once again made everyone stop and take notice as she stepped on the red carpet of the ongoing 75th Cannes Film Festival. She attended the screening of the French film L’Innocent (The Innocent) along with her fellow jury members. This time around, the actor opted for an orange sculpted gown and completed her look with earrings in a contrasting colour. She tied her hair up.

Deepika also posted her look from the day on social media and left her husband Ranveer Singh lovestruck. He commented on the photos saying, “This is everything! 😍❤️🙌.” Neha Dhupia found her look “Stunning ❤️” Her fans were also impressed with her new red carpet look. One of them added in the comments section, “Queen serving yet again🧡😍.” There were many who left heart and fire emojis on the photos.

Deepika Padukone poses for photographers upon arrival at the 75th-anniversary celebration of the Cannes film festival and the premiere of the film ‘The Innocent’ at the 75th international film festival, Cannes. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Deepika Padukone poses for photographers upon arrival at the 75th-anniversary celebration of the Cannes film festival and the premiere of the film ‘The Innocent’ at the 75th international film festival, Cannes. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

The actor also attended the 75th-anniversary celebration dinner of the Cannes international film festival. For the occasion, she chose an all-white look.

The Gehraiyaan star also shared another red carpet look. And these set of photos left Ranveer, “Melting 🥵”. In the photos, Deepika was seen in a black shimmery gown. She walked the red carpet as she attended the screening of the movie Decision To Leave.

Deepika Padukone poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film Decision To Leave. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Deepika Padukone poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film Decision To Leave. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Earlier, Deepika walked the red carpet during the opening ceremony in a black and golden saree and later for a film screening in a red gown which received a “That’s it! I am taking a flight” comment from Ranveer. While talking to film journalist Anupama Chopra, Deepika revealed that he indeed landed up in Cannes.

She also said that Ranveer can go ahead and represent her on Cannes’ red carpet. “Considering this time I am letting my responsibility take the driver’s seat, he is welcome to sort of walk the carpet on my behalf. He is more than welcome to do that. He will ace it for sure,” she said, adding that Ranveer is having a good time at the festival.

Cannes 2022 will conclude on May 28.