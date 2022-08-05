scorecardresearch
Deepika Padukone twins in black with sister Anisha, gives her a kiss. Watch

Deepika Padukone was seen taking sister Anisha Padukone out for dinner post attending an event in Mumbai.

August 5, 2022
deepika padukone sister anishaDeepika Padukone with sister Anisha Padukone. (Photo: Varinder Chawla and Instagram/Manav Manglani)

Deepika Padukone stole some time out from her busy schedule for a quick catch-up outing with younger sister Anisha Padukone on Thursday. The two struck smiling poses for the paparazzi giving fans sibling goals.

Earlier in the day, Deepika turned a black beauty as she wore a sequin saree at an event in Mumbai by Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council. In the videos that surfaced, one can see Anisha quietly walking behind Deepika who makes her way to the venue.

It looks like post the event, the Padukone sisters proceeded for dinner. While Deepika got into her casual sweat-shirt and shorts, both continued to twin in black. They even posed for cameras as Deepika was seen planting a kiss on Anisha’s forehead before they entered the restaurant.

Deepika is often snapped catching up with her family. She, along with husband Ranveer Singh recently joined Prakash Padukone, Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha to attend a concert by Shankar Mahadevan in the US.

On the work front, Deepika has Pathaan opposite Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She is also gearing up to begin shooting for Siddharth Malhotra directed Fighter where she’ll share screen space with Hrithik Roshan for the first time. Interestingly in one of the scenes of her last release Gehraiyaan, fans spotted a childhood picture of Deepika with Anisha.

