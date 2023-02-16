scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Deepika Padukone travels economy, maintains low-profile in viral video. Watch

Deepika Padukone kept her head down as she walked inside the aircraft and headed to its washroom.

deepika padukoneDeepika Padukone was recently filmed aboard a flight by a fan. (Photo: Reddit, Deepika/Instagram)

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone grabbed eyeballs when she was recently filmed on camera while boarding economy class instead of flying first-class. Dressed in an orange athleisure wear, the actor maintained a low-profile while presumably heading towards the washroom inside the craft.

The video, which has been going viral since then, was shared by a fan on Reddit first. The details about where she was heading is still not clear. Many people reacted to the video in the comments section. One person wrote, “Doesn’t matter. Most people flying in Business and first class put their ticket payments as business expenses.” Another commented, “I was on the flight with hritikh coming back from that pelgham shoot. Go air. No business class. He was on the front row. Kept talking to someone.” While a third individual simply said, “Lovely.”

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has been riding a high ever since her film with Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan, released in cinemas. The movie, also featuring John Abraham, is said to have minted over the impressive figure of Rs 970 crore worldwide. Domestically, it has already broken into the coveted Rs 500 crore club. Pathaan has been helmed by Siddharth Anand, with whom she will also be collaborating on the Hrithik Roshan actioner Fighter.

Also Read |Dharmendra schools troll who called him ‘a struggling actor’, earns praise for his poetic response

Earlier, during the press meet of Pathaan post its release, Deepika had shared her experience of filming the feature: “We had a good time shooting the film. Shah Rukh Khan had taught me that’s it’s important to work with people you have a good time with. It was such a lovely atmosphere to work in and that’s what the audience is taking back.”

Besides Fighter, Deepika Padukone has the Hindi remake of The Intern in her kitty with Amitabh Bachchan, and the Nag Ashwin directorial Project K with Prabhas.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 10:58 IST
