Deepika Padukone feels there are ‘too many biopics being made’

Deepika Padukone spoke about the increasing number of biopics being made in Bollywood. Deepika Padukone spoke about the increasing number of biopics being made in Bollywood.

Deepika Padukone started 2018 with a bang as her film Padmaavat, despite being released amid much controversy, managed to impress the audience. Deepika was all set to share screen space with Piku co-star Irrfan Khan in Vishal Bhardwaj’s next, but due to Irrfan’s health, the film has been postponed for now. Meanwhile, the Padmaavat star is yet to announce her next project.

Deepika was recently asked about the changing trends in Bollywood at an event in Chennai. She acknowledged that there is a certain sense of repetitiveness in the scripts that are being offered, and that too, biopics. In an interview with The Hindu, Deepika said, “I feel like there are too many biopics being made. In the last few months, I can’t count the number of biopics that we’ve been offered. And they’re all great; they’re very strong and powerful. But when it comes to a film, after a point, how much are you going to tell me about those struggles? Even a common man on the street has had a similar journey, if you ask me.”

Biopics are the flavour of the season. In 2018, the audience has seen quite a few films that were either biopics or based on true incidents. To count a few, Sanju, Soorma, Parmanu, Raazi, Padman, have all released in 2018 and they are all based on true events.

With a plethora of biopics in the making, we don’t see this trend dying anytime soon. Among the films that have already been announced, we are yet to watch Manikarnika, Super 30, the Abhinav Bindra biopic and Shakeela among many others. Sanju has broken many records and one can assume that this is certainly a signal for many new biopics as well.

