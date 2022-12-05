Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone will unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy during the final, which is set to take place later this month. In what could be termed as a new feather in her cap, Deepika will be the first actor of international stature to have been presented with such a rare honour in one of the world’s biggest sporting events.

Deepika will soon fly out to Qatar to participate in the event. Earlier, she represented India at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival as one of the jury members. She made quite a splash at the film carnival with her colourful outfits.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Gehraiyaan. The film was released directly on Amazon Prime Video earlier this year to polarising reviews. However, Deepika’s performance garnered a lot of appreciation.

She is now busy shooting for multilingual science-fiction movie Project K, which stars Prabhas in the lead role. The film is being mounted on a massive budget with director Nag Ashwin at the helm. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani.

Deepika is waiting for the release of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which is due in cinemas in January next year.