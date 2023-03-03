scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Deepika Padukone joins Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt as presenter at the 95th Academy Awards, Ranveer Singh applauds

Deepika Padukone will be one of the presenters at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

deepika padukoneDeepika Padukone will be presenting on stage at the 95th Academy Award. (Photo: PTI)
Deepika Padukone joins Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt as presenter at the 95th Academy Awards, Ranveer Singh applauds
It’s a proud moment for India as Deepika Padukone has been announced as a presenter at the Oscars 2023. On Thursday night, Deepika took to Instagram and shared a post with the names of all the presenters.

The list also includes Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana, Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors and Questlove.

Sharing the post, the actress simply wrote, “#oscars#oscars95.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

In no time, netizens flooded Deepika’s comment section with congratulatory wishes. “Can’t wait to watch you Deepu,” actor Neha Dhupia commented. “Boom,” Deepika’s sister Anisha Padukone commented. Deepika’s husband Ranveer dropped clapping emojis in the comment section.

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12 (March 13 IST) at Los Angeles’ Dolly Theatre. It’s a special year for India at the Oscars. This time around, not just one, but three significant Indian movies are competing for the coveted Oscars Awards 2023 nominations.

Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes has been nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film and Guneet Monga’s The Elephant Whisperers for Best Documentary Short.

RRR has scored a nomination in the Best Original Song category for ‘Naatu Naatu’, which won the Golden Globe Award in the same category earlier this year. SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, Ram Charan will be attending the award ceremony. Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will be performing the Oscar nominated song at the ceremony.

RRR had a massive campaign for the Oscars but ended up scoring just one spot. The film was snubbed by the FFI as India’s contender at the Oscars, instead Pan Nalin’s Chhello Show was sent on India’s behalf. However, the film did not make it to the final five nominations.

(With inputs from ANI)

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 08:18 IST
‘Can’t bury head in sand to war situation in Ukraine’: Delhi HC on mother’s plea to repatriate her son

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
