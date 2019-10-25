Deepika Padukone: Thrilled to be essaying the role of Draupadi

Actor Deepika Padukone is all set to play the role of Draupadi in a new film based on Mahabharat. This version of the epic will be made from the point of view of Draupadi.

Mahabharat has always been one of the most popular mythological stories from India. On this Deepika says, “I am absolutely thrilled and honoured to be essaying the role of Draupadi. I truly believe it is the role of a lifetime.”

She further adds, “While the Mahabharat is popularly known for its mythological tales and cultural influence, many of life’s lessons are also derived from the Mahabharat but most often from its men. Telling it with this fresh and new perspective will not only be interesting but also very significant.”

Deepika will also be co-producing this ambitious venture with producer Madhu Mantena. They are in talks with various filmmakers to be part of this Mahabharat Universe.

Madhu Mantena on producing this film said in a statement, “It is a very big responsibility to re-tell the epic mythological tale of Draupadi in Mahabharat on the big screen. While we all know and have consumed Mahabharat all of our lives, the uniqueness of our film is seeing the same story through the POV of Draupadi, which is one of the most important female heroines in our country’s mythological history. Deepika is not just the biggest Indian actress today but also someone who can take this narrative across borders. So if not with her, we wouldn’t make this film at such an ambitious level. We are looking forward to announcing the rest of the creative team on this film soon.”

This film will be made in two or more parts. The first part is slated to be released on Diwali 2021.