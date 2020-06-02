Deepika Padukone to not oversee 83 post-production

Deepika Padukone stars opposite Ranveer Singh in 83. (Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram) Deepika Padukone stars opposite Ranveer Singh in 83. (Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

After Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibasish Sarkar tested positive for coronavirus, a report suggested that Deepika Padukone will oversee the post-production work of Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83. However, a source close to the makers has refuted the report.

“In times of COVID-19, when all of us should be wishing each other well, a false and insensitive story has been done. Deepika Padukone, as a producer, like all producers of 83, is an integral part of the project. But when a film has a highly able director like Kabir Khan, who is dedicatedly looking into this post-production, where is the need for anyone else to do anything?!” the source shared.

With 83, filmmaker Kabir Khan chronicles the Indian cricket team’s 1983 World Cup victory. Ranveer Singh essays the role of Kapil Dev, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, and Deepika plays his wife Romi Dev. The film also boasts of an ensemble cast including actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu and Jatin Sarna among others.

Earlier, the sports drama was scheduled to release on April 10, 2020, but got postponed indefinitely due to the nationwide lockdown following the spread of coronavirus.

While there were reports of the makers being offered a whopping amount to release 83 on an OTT platform, Shibashish Sarkar told PTI, “There is no truth in this. As producers and even the director, we all are on the same page that we want to wait for theatrical release for the next few months. We will first complete the film then we will wait. If six or nine months down the line the situation becomes much worse we will take a call at that time. There is no hurry. Everybody has shown interest in this project but we are not engaging in any discussion for a straight to digital release currently. We will wait for next four to six months before taking any further call.”

