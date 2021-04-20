Deepika Padukone threatens husband Ranveer Singh with a ‘whack tonight’ if he is late for dinner

Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone continue to give fans a sneak peek into their adorable chemistry on social media. In another round of banter, Deepika warned Ranveer of a ‘whack’ if he was not punctual for dinner.

Ranveer on Monday, posted a clip on Instagram as part of a brand promotion. A collection of clips from his childhood to the various character he’s played onscreen, the video highlights how Ranveer, despite being an outsider in Bollywood, dared to see the possibilities in the challenges. In his caption, Ranveer wrote, “What possibilities do you see? #ImpossibleIsNothing @adidas I only see possibilities. To defy definition. To transcend genres and empower a new generation to see their own possibilities and write their own stories.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Ranveer’s post received love from his many industry friends including Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Nakuul Mehta and others.

Deepika Padukone left a hilarious comment on Ranveer Singh’s post. Deepika Padukone left a hilarious comment on Ranveer Singh’s post.

But what grabbed the eyeballs was Deepika Padukone’s comment. And just like a typical wife’s taunt, Deepika wrote something that left not just their fans in splits, but also gave many, the perfect couple goals. “The possibility of you getting a whack tonight if you don’t make it for dinner on time!

Deepika and Ranveer were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport while leaving for Bengaluru, as the state went into a 15-day curfew, in the wake of the rising cases of the coronavirus. The duo intend to spend some quality time with Deepika’s parents, Prakash and Ujjala Padukone.

While Ranveer Singh is awaiting the release of 83, Deepika Padukone is busy with the production of Pathan, alongside Shah Rukh Khan.