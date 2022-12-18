Deepika Padukone teases football fans ahead of unveiling the FIFA World Cup Trophy in Qatar, see pic

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone flew to Qatar on December 17 to unveil the FIFA World Cup Trophy. The trophy would be unveiled at the Lusail Stadium in a custom made Louis Vuitton trunk, escorted by Deepika and a member of France’s 1998 or 2018 World Cup-winning teams.

Earlier today, Deepika took to her Instagram handle and gave a sneak-peek of the Louis Vuitton Trophy Trunk book. According to Louis Vuitton’s official website, “As part of its partnership with one of the world’s greatest sporting events, Louis Vuitton has specially designed trunks for the 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups. The Trophy Trunk has been carefully crafted to protect the sought-after trophy’s 6.175 kilograms of 18-carat gold and malachite.”

Bollywood celebrities are rooting for Lionel Messi as they await the finale match on Sunday. Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and extended his support for Messi. The actor shared a video of him holding jersey number 10, belonging to Messi who is the captain of Argentina. He wrote, “Rooting for you tonight @leomessi cause no one deserves this one more than you! ⚽ All hail the G.O.A.T! #LeoMessi.”

Varun Dhawan shared pictures of him sporting a Argentina jersey and he wrote, “For the love of the game @fifaworldcup who u rooting for?” Earlier, in a surprise AMA session by Shah Rukh Khan, a fan asked the Pathaan actor “Who are you supporting in world Cup final tomorrow #AskSRK”. Shah Rukh replied and said, “Arre yaar the heart says Messi no?? But Mbappa is a treat to watch also.”

The final match will be played between France and Argentina on December 18 in Qatar.