Deepika Padukone says working on Shakun Batra’s set is ‘exhausting’, says he keeps ‘actors on their feet’

Deepika Padukone’s filmography for the coming year is quite impressive as she headlines big projects alongside Hrithik Roshan (Fighter), Prabhas (Project K) and Shah Rukh Khan (Pathan), among others. She will also be seen in the remake of The Intern that she is also producing.

But before that, she is set to take over the screens with Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video. The film marks her first project with the director. In a chat with Anupama Chopra, Deepika Padukone, who has collaborated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in three of his films, spoke about how Shakun’s working process is so different than that of SLB. In fact, she stated that anyone who has worked on a Shankun Batra’s set is qualified enough to step inside SLB’s world of cinema.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

“We basically say or I have started saying to him now that if you work with Shakun Batra, you can work on a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film because he’s just not happy. I am joking about the complaining part of it but I love his process because it’s exhausting. Literally from the time you are on the set to the time you leave, actors are on their feet the whole time, except the lunch break,” Deepika said, adding that the whole process was extremely ‘nimble,’ which urged her to know her lines so well that the setting or director’s last minute changes wouldn’t throw her off guard.

She also spoke about how with Sanjay or Shankun, she had the freedom to make changes to the script. “I use a pencil to change my dialogues. Some writers are not okay with that. They are very sort of married to the dialogues they write. You cannot change anything. Kabir for example. Shakun or Sanjay are open to making the dialogues your own as long as you get the essence. They are interested in essence and emotion of the scene and what the scene is trying to communicate. So, I mark up the works that are not sitting for me or don’t feel natural… and I write on the side,” she expressed.

Gehraiyaan, which also stars Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa and Siddhant Chaturvedi, will stream on Amazon Prime Video from February 11 onwards.