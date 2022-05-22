Deepika Padukone says she has ‘goosebumps’ as she serves on Cannes 2022 jury: ‘Maybe I don’t give myself enough credit’

Actor Deepika Padukone is truly having a great time as she serves on the jury at Cannes 2022. The actor has been a red carpet regular at the prestigious film festival since 2017 but this year is truly special. “The festival management seem so convinced about why they made that decision,” Deepika told Variety in an interview about being on Cannes jury. “It makes me sit back and think sometimes maybe I’ve not given myself enough credit. And that’s okay too, because, I don’t want to be feeling like, like this huge achievement or whatever. If I’ve landed here today, without even realizing it, I must be doing something right. And therefore, I don’t want to think too much about what led me to come here.”

The actor has said she wants India to make news beyond red carpet looks at Cannes. The actor is serving on Cannes jury alongside actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace and Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, as well as directors Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols and Joachim Trier. The jury will decide which film wins the Palme D’Or.

Talking about her own experience as a former model, she said, “Models have always been written off as people who cannot act, either you’re a model or you’re an actor, and the two things in people’s minds cannot coexist. So from beginning my journey like that, to making my debut, and now 15 years in, to having evolved as as a person, in a professional capacity, and a personal capacity, I have learned from every experience.”

She shared a new set of photos in which she is dressed in green and white polka-dotted co-ords.

The actor was seen at the inauguration of Indian Pavilion at Cannes on the second day of the film festival. Dressed in a black pant-suit and statement neckpiece, the actor spoke about Indian cinema and how the country will go from strength to strength in years to come.

On the first day of the festival, Deepika wore a black-and-gold saree with sequins, which was designed by Sabyasachi. She completed her look with a golden headband and kohled eyes, and wore long earrings. She shared photos on her Instagram page and wrote, “The sari is a story I will never stop telling.No matter where we are in the world, it has its place” said Sabyasachi Mukherjee…and I couldn’t agree more!” She also sported a red Louis Vuitton gown with barely there straps and a statement neckpiece.

Recently, talking to PTI, Deepika said that she hopes that this time people talk more about Indian cinema and less about fashion. “I hope we realise that there is so much more… Of course, fashion is fun, it should be fun. And it’s also a very personal thing. But I hope that Indian media has learned from that last experience and realises that we have the power to actually change that narrative and talk about what a big moment this is for India. I think what we should be talking about is the celebration of India. The celebration of Indian talent and cinema,” she said.

This year, Cannes Film Festival is celebrating Indian cinema. India has been chosen as the first ‘country of honour’ at Marche du Cinema. On the opening day, a delegation from India, led by I&B Minister Anurag Thakur, walked the red carpet. The delegation includes AR Rahman, Pooja Hegde, Shekhar Kapur, among others. Apart from Deepika, several other Bollywood actors are attending the Cannes Film festival, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Hina Khan and Urvashi Rautela.