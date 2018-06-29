Have you seen the latest photos of Deepika Padukone, Sunny Leone and Monalisa?

Sharing a few photos from a magazine shoot, Deepika Padukone wrote, “Marc Jacobs once said “let’s do what we love and do a lot of it!”So here goes…😜 #strikeapose.” Well, Deepika’s rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh commented on the photo, “Marc is right. We should do a lot of it.” One of Sushant Singh Rajput’s upcoming films is The Fault in Our Stars remake. The actor today shared a photo with his co-star Sanjana Sanghi. Sanjana was previously seen doing small roles in films like Rockstar, Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns. The actor captioned the photo, “New Beginnings…”Sunny Leone shared a still from her web series Karenjit Kaur. The web series showcase the actor’s journey from the US adult film industry to becoming a Bollywood sensation. “The journey of life !!!!,” wrote the actor. It is Esha Deol’s wedding anniversary today. The actor, who is on a vacation with husband Bharat Takhtani, shared a beautiful photo with the caption, “Happy 6 to us 🤗🌈😘 my love @bharattakhtani3 ! God bless us with many more healthy & happy years together ❤️ #happyweddinganniversary.” Shilpa Shetty Kundra is enjoying her vacation in London. Sharing a photo, she wrote, “Where flowers bloom so does hope😬😇#eternallypositive #summerylondon #bisctervillage #instagood #instaflowers #happiness #gratitude #londondiaries.” Madhuri Dixit Nene shared a stunning throwback photo. “While the styles have changed, some things are always best in black and white! #FlashbackFriday,” wrote the actor along with her photo. Kajal Aggarwal too is on a vacation. Kajal captioned the photo as, “Sun on my face, wind in my hair.” “Guess who I bumped into this evening.. Say hello to the #wickedwitch from #hanselandgretel #shedoesntlookallthatcruel,” wrote Kajal along with this photo. Kriti Sanon also shared a few photos with sister Nupur Sanon. She wrote, “There is always time for selfies!! ❤️❤️👭And then there is always time to favourite the ones we both like @nupursanon 🤣.” Warina Hussain took to twitter to announce the wrap up of her debut film. “And… that’s a wrap of an incredible journey with the amazing #Loveratri team. Thank you @aaysharma & @abhiraj21288 for making it a memorable one 💕@SKFilmsOfficial,” wrote Aayush Sharma’s co-star Warina. Bigg Boss 10 fame Monalisa also shared a photo on Instagram. Vikas Gupta also posed an old photo and wrote, “Not So Long Ago 🤪 Jab Main Mota Bacha Tha , Gym Kabhi Nahee Jaata Tha .. Keval Khaata Retha tha .. and cause of me being this my friends would look even better in the pics 😝 @sushantsinghrajput @therealkushaltandon .. The weekend Is starting . Plan something healthy and stop making your friends look good . Make the picture look good 😘 Happy Weekend ✌️#FogottonFriday #healthyfood #weekend #friends #throwback #vikasgupta #sushantsinghrajput #kushaltandon P.S. We gotta catch up Soon . #Sanju on My Mind 😊.”