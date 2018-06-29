Have you seen the latest photos of Deepika Padukone, Sunny Leone and Monalisa?

Deepika Padukone,, Bigg Boss 10 fame Monalisa and many more shared photos recently. Deepika Padukone,, Bigg Boss 10 fame Monalisa and many more shared photos recently.

Today’s edition of celebrity social media photos features Deepika Padukone, Sushant Singh Rajput, Esha Deol, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Monalisa and Kriti Sanon among others. Scroll to see photos.

Sharing a few photos from a magazine shoot, Deepika Padukone wrote, “Marc Jacobs once said “let’s do what we love and do a lot of it!”So here goes…😜 #strikeapose.” Sharing a few photos from a magazine shoot, Deepika Padukone wrote, “Marc Jacobs once said “let’s do what we love and do a lot of it!”So here goes…😜 #strikeapose.”

Well, Deepika’s rumoured boyfriend Well, Deepika’s rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh commented on the photo, “Marc is right. We should do a lot of it.”

One of Sushant Singh Rajput’s upcoming films is The Fault in Our Stars remake. The actor today shared a photo with his co-star Sanjana Sanghi. Sanjana was previously seen doing small roles in films like Rockstar, Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns. The actor captioned the photo, “New Beginnings…” One of Sushant Singh Rajput’s upcoming films is The Fault in Our Stars remake. The actor today shared a photo with his co-star Sanjana Sanghi. Sanjana was previously seen doing small roles in films like Rockstar, Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns. The actor captioned the photo, “New Beginnings…”

Sunny Leone shared a still from her web series Karenjit Kaur. The web series showcase the actor’s journey from the US adult film industry to becoming a Bollywood sensation. “The journey of life !!!!,” wrote the actor.

It is Esha Deol’s wedding anniversary today. The actor, who is on a vacation with husband Bharat Takhtani, shared a beautiful photo with the caption, “Happy 6 to us 🤗🌈😘 my love @bharattakhtani3 ! God bless us with many more healthy & happy years together ❤️ #happyweddinganniversary.” It is Esha Deol’s wedding anniversary today. The actor, who is on a vacation with husband Bharat Takhtani, shared a beautiful photo with the caption, “Happy 6 to us 🤗🌈😘 my love @bharattakhtani3 ! God bless us with many more healthy & happy years together ❤️ #happyweddinganniversary.”

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is enjoying her vacation in London. Sharing a photo, she wrote, “Where flowers bloom so does hope😬😇#eternallypositive #summerylondon #bisctervillage #instagood #instaflowers #happiness #gratitude #londondiaries.” Shilpa Shetty Kundra is enjoying her vacation in London. Sharing a photo, she wrote, “Where flowers bloom so does hope😬😇#eternallypositive #summerylondon #bisctervillage #instagood #instaflowers #happiness #gratitude #londondiaries.”

Madhuri Dixit Nene shared a stunning throwback photo. “While the styles have changed, some things are always best in black and white! #FlashbackFriday,” wrote the actor along with her photo. Madhuri Dixit Nene shared a stunning throwback photo. “While the styles have changed, some things are always best in black and white! #FlashbackFriday,” wrote the actor along with her photo.

Kajal Aggarwal too is on a vacation. Kajal captioned the photo as, “Sun on my face, wind in my hair.” Kajal Aggarwal too is on a vacation. Kajal captioned the photo as, “Sun on my face, wind in my hair.”

“Guess who I bumped into this evening.. Say hello to the #wickedwitch from #hanselandgretel #shedoesntlookallthatcruel,” wrote Kajal along with this photo. “Guess who I bumped into this evening.. Say hello to the #wickedwitch from #hanselandgretel #shedoesntlookallthatcruel,” wrote Kajal along with this photo.

Kriti Sanon also shared a few photos with sister Nupur Sanon. She wrote, “There is always time for selfies!! ❤️❤️👭And then there is always time to favourite the ones we both like @nupursanon 🤣.” Kriti Sanon also shared a few photos with sister Nupur Sanon. She wrote, “There is always time for selfies!! ❤️❤️👭And then there is always time to favourite the ones we both like @nupursanon 🤣.”

Warina Hussain took to twitter to announce the wrap up of her debut film. “And… that’s a wrap of an incredible journey with the amazing #Loveratri team. Thank you @aaysharma & @abhiraj21288 for making it a memorable one 💕@SKFilmsOfficial,” wrote Aayush Sharma’s co-star Warina. Warina Hussain took to twitter to announce the wrap up of her debut film. “And… that’s a wrap of an incredible journey with the amazing #Loveratri team. Thank you @aaysharma & @abhiraj21288 for making it a memorable one 💕@SKFilmsOfficial,” wrote Aayush Sharma’s co-star Warina.

Bigg Boss 10 fame Monalisa also shared a photo on Instagram. Bigg Boss 10 fame Monalisa also shared a photo on Instagram.

Vikas Gupta also posed an old photo and wrote, “Not So Long Ago 🤪 Jab Main Mota Bacha Tha , Gym Kabhi Nahee Jaata Tha .. Keval Khaata Retha tha .. and cause of me being this my friends would look even better in the pics 😝 @sushantsinghrajput @therealkushaltandon .. The weekend Is starting . Plan something healthy and stop making your friends look good . Make the picture look good 😘 Happy Weekend ✌️#FogottonFriday #healthyfood #weekend #friends #throwback #vikasgupta #sushantsinghrajput #kushaltandon P.S. We gotta catch up Soon . #Sanju on My Mind 😊.” Vikas Gupta also posed an old photo and wrote, “Not So Long Ago 🤪 Jab Main Mota Bacha Tha , Gym Kabhi Nahee Jaata Tha .. Keval Khaata Retha tha .. and cause of me being this my friends would look even better in the pics 😝 @sushantsinghrajput @therealkushaltandon .. The weekend Is starting . Plan something healthy and stop making your friends look good . Make the picture look good 😘 Happy Weekend ✌️#FogottonFriday #healthyfood #weekend #friends #throwback #vikasgupta #sushantsinghrajput #kushaltandon P.S. We gotta catch up Soon . #Sanju on My Mind 😊.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd