‘Beautiful’ Deepika Padukone exchanges virtual hugs and kisses with Victoria Beckham after rocking one of her ‘favourite looks’

Deepika Padukone is busy promoting her upcoming relationship drama, Gehraiyaan. The actor has been spotted around Mumbai, along with director Shakun Batra and her co-stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. Deepika was recently spotted in a white ensemble designed by former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham.

Victoria shared a couple of pictures of Deepika in the outfit. She also mentioned that it’s one of her favourite looks of the year. “Beautiful @deepikapadukone in one of my favourite #VBPSS22 looks 🤍🤍” she wrote on Instagram. Deepika reshared Victoria’s post on her Instagram story and used the ‘XOXO’ sticker with it.

Deepika’s fans went gaga over the look. One of them commented, “She looks breathtakingly gorgeoussssss 😍😍😍😍.” Another added, “amazing look❤️”. There were many who called the actor “stunning”.

Deepika Padukone is busy promoting Gehraiyaan.

Recently, during an interaction with indianexpress.com, Deepika shared that Alisha, her character in Gehraiyaan, has shades of Piku from the Shoojit Sircar film, and Tara from Tamasha. “There are shades of a Piku performance or a Tamasha performance because they are similar in the way the characters have been written — real and relatable. But honestly, that is the only common thread in these characters that they are as close to reality as possible. Having said that, this is probably the most complex character I have ever played, which makes this role different and extremely challenging than whatever I have done,” Deepika said.

Gehraiyaan will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from February 11.