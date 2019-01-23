Toggle Menu
Have you seen these photos of Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor?https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/deepika-padukone-sonam-kapoor-kareena-kapoor-social-media-photos-5552038/

Have you seen these photos of Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor?

Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor among others shared photos on their social media accounts today.

varun dhawan, neil nitin mukesh, kareena kapoor social media photos
Kareena Kapoor was clicked on the sets of Good News.

From the photos of Neil Nitin Mukesh’s little angels to Kareena Kapoor’s click from the set of Good News, here is a look at photos shared by Bollywood celebrities on their social media accounts today.

neil nitin mukesh

Neil Nitin Mukesh shared these photos of his daughter and wrote, “So someone who is celebrating her 4th month has come to see her papa work on the sets of “Bypass Road “ in Alibaug, while she herself is busy posing for the paparazzi 😘#bypassroadmovie #bypassroad #mystar #star #daughter #angel @naman.n.mukesh.”

kareena

Bollywood’s favourite makeup artist Mickey Contractor shared this photo with the caption, “Good News!!!! The star and her ENTOURAGE ❤️.”

nora

Nora Fatehi shared these photos with the caption, “First day of shoot!! #3iscoming Goodluck to the entire team!! Wishing you guys all the best its gna be epic god bless💥😍🔥❤️ @Varun_dvn @remodsouza @Lizelle1238 @itsBhushanKumar @TSeries.”

varun

Varun Dhawan shared this click on his social media account.

kartik

Sharing this photo, Kartik Aaryan wrote, “Pakde jayenge ya denge sabko chakma? Presenting the first poster of #LukaChuppi ❤️ Trailer Out Tomorrow 👀@kritisanon #DineshVijan @MaddockFilms @PVijan @sharadakarki @laxman.utekar #PankajTripathi @aparshakti_khurana #VinayPathak @tseries.official @officialjiocinema.”

neetu kapoor

Neetu Kapoor posted a new click. We can see Rishi Kapoor in it too.

deepika

Deepika Padukone posted this click with the caption, “au revoir Paris…❤️”

sonam kapoor

Advertising

“Goodbye, Los Angeles! You’ve been good to us. We absolutely loved staying at @thehollywoodroosevelt and hanging out at @spareroomhwood 😍Until next time, @discoverLA! 😉 #ComeFeeltheLove,” wrote Sonam Kapoor with the photos.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Sushmita Sen on her comeback: I have to wait for the right thing
2 Punjabi star Ammy Virk joins '83 cast
3 Varun Dhawan arrives in Punjab for Remo D' Souza's dance film