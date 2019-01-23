Have you seen these photos of Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor?

From the photos of Neil Nitin Mukesh’s little angels to Kareena Kapoor’s click from the set of Good News, here is a look at photos shared by Bollywood celebrities on their social media accounts today.

Neil Nitin Mukesh shared these photos of his daughter and wrote, “So someone who is celebrating her 4th month has come to see her papa work on the sets of “Bypass Road “ in Alibaug, while she herself is busy posing for the paparazzi 😘#bypassroadmovie #bypassroad #mystar #star #daughter #angel @naman.n.mukesh.”

Bollywood’s favourite makeup artist Mickey Contractor shared this photo with the caption, “Good News!!!! The star and her ENTOURAGE ❤️.”

Nora Fatehi shared these photos with the caption, “First day of shoot!! #3iscoming Goodluck to the entire team!! Wishing you guys all the best its gna be epic god bless💥😍🔥❤️ @Varun_dvn @remodsouza @Lizelle1238 @itsBhushanKumar @TSeries.”

Varun Dhawan shared this click on his social media account.

Sharing this photo, Kartik Aaryan wrote, “Pakde jayenge ya denge sabko chakma? Presenting the first poster of #LukaChuppi ❤️ Trailer Out Tomorrow 👀@kritisanon #DineshVijan @MaddockFilms @PVijan @sharadakarki @laxman.utekar #PankajTripathi @aparshakti_khurana #VinayPathak @tseries.official @officialjiocinema.”

Neetu Kapoor posted a new click. We can see Rishi Kapoor in it too.

Deepika Padukone posted this click with the caption, “au revoir Paris…❤️”

“Goodbye, Los Angeles! You’ve been good to us. We absolutely loved staying at @thehollywoodroosevelt and hanging out at @spareroomhwood 😍Until next time, @discoverLA! 😉 #ComeFeeltheLove,” wrote Sonam Kapoor with the photos.