Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Deepika Padukone looks stunning as she poses with Rami Malek and Yasmine Sabri in Spain, see photos

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was pictured with Oscar winner Rami Malek and Egyptian actor Yasmine Sabri at a jewelery exhibition in Spain.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: June 22, 2022 4:50:47 pm
deepika padukoneDeepika Padukone was spotted at a jewelery exhibition in Spain. (Photo: live.love.deepika_/Instagram)

Deepika Padukone’s presence at the Mumbai airport yesterday had left fans curious. Today, they finally got answers when photos of her attending an event in Spain surfaced on social media. The Bajirao Mastani actor was at a star-studded exhibition by a luxury jewelery brand and was pictured along with Academy Award-winning actor Rami Malek and Yasmine Sabri.

For the event, Deepika opted for a stunning white gown with a deep-cut neck and flares that accentuated her hourglass figure. She completed her look with a loose bun and minimal jewelery.

Deepika Padukone: I've made several mistakes, choices… I've grown to be comfortable being who I am

 

Fan pages shared photos from the event and could not stop showering her with compliments. While most called her ‘gorgeous’, others heaped praises on her for becoming one of the brand ambassadors of the prestigious jewelery brand.

Egyptian actor Yasmine Sabri also posted a video from the exhibition on her Instagram page, where fans got to see some more glimpses of Deepika Padukone.

Amid rumours of Deepika Padukone's cameo, Ayan Mukerji confirms Brahmastra sequels 'will introduce new characters, perspectives'

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yasmine Sabri (@yasmine_sabri)

 

Deepika Padukone recently served as a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival and wowed everyone with her many looks on the red carpet. On the work front, she was last seen in Gehraiyaan, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. Her next projects include Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and the Hindi remake of The Intern which will see her reunite with Piku co-star Amitabh Bachchan. Deepika will also join Big B and Prabhas in a magnum opus pan-India film.

