Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone serves glam for one last time at the red carpet in a white fusion saree

As the 75th Cannes Film Festival comes to an end, Deepika Padukone turned heads yet again in her final look, where she wore a white ruffled saree by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. She accessorised it with a pearl necklace, and her kohl-rimmed eyes and contoured cheeks completed her look. Deepika shared photos of herself on social media.

Check out her look here:

Deepika Padukone at Cannes. (Photo: AP) Deepika Padukone at Cannes. (Photo: AP)

Jury President Vincent Lindon, centre, poses with jury members Ladj Ly, from left, Joachim Trier, Jeff Nichols, Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, Jasmine Trinca, Deepika Padukone, and Asghar Farhadi. (Photo: AP) Jury President Vincent Lindon, centre, poses with jury members Ladj Ly, from left, Joachim Trier, Jeff Nichols, Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, Jasmine Trinca, Deepika Padukone, and Asghar Farhadi. (Photo: AP)

Jury members Joachim Trier, from left, Deepika Padukone and Asghar Farhadi pose for photographers. (Photo: AP) Jury members Joachim Trier, from left, Deepika Padukone and Asghar Farhadi pose for photographers. (Photo: AP)

Deepika has been sharing sneak-peek from Cannes 2022 on social media. She had recently posted a video of herself having a blast in her dressing room with her team and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh. The actor served glam for ten days and experimented with new outfits and hairdos, including a black-and-gold saree, a black gown with ruffles, an orange glam outfit among others.

Though Deepika has been a regular at the Cannes Film Festival since 2017, this year is special for her since she is attending it as a jury member. She talked about being on the Cannes jury to Variety and said, “It makes me sit back and think sometimes maybe I’ve not given myself enough credit. And that’s okay too, because, I don’t want to be feeling like, like this huge achievement or whatever. If I’ve landed here today, without even realizing it, I must be doing something right. And therefore, I don’t want to think too much about what led me to come here.”

Besides Deepika Padukone, several other celebrities from the Indian film fraternity attended the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Pooja Hegde, Urvashi Rautela, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R Madhavan, Hina Khan and Aditi Rao Hydari among others walked the red carpet.