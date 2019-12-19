Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday to star in Shakun Batra’s next

The yet untitled film is being touted as a relationship drama (Photo: Instagram/deepikapadukone, siddhantchaturvedi, ananyapanday). The yet untitled film is being touted as a relationship drama (Photo: Instagram/deepikapadukone, siddhantchaturvedi, ananyapanday).

Karan Johar and Shakun Batra are all set to collaborate on a relationship drama. The movie will feature Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in pivotal roles.

Batra is known for having helmed movies like Kapoor and Sons and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu.

“Shakun has directed one of the most acclaimed films of Dharma Productions — Kapoor & Sons. With this movie, he also turns producer with us. His upcoming directorial is an intriguing relationship drama, which will release on Valentine’s Day 2021. I am proud and excited about Shakun’s vision as a versatile filmmaker,” Karan Johar said in a statement.

Speaking about the movie, Shakun Batra said, “I have had a wonderful journey with Karan and his production house for almost a decade now, and I can’t wait to get back into the director’s chair for my next. It’s a relationship drama where the characters find themselves stuck in a morally ambiguous zone.”

The film, bankrolled by Shakun Batra, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, will release on February 12, 2021.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd