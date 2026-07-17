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Deepika Padukone shoots gruelling action scenes for Raaka while 7 months pregnant
Despite her pregnancy, Deepika Padukone is reportedly filming demanding action sequences and working night shifts to ensure Allu Arjun-starrer Raaka stays on schedule.
Deepika Padukone, who is seven months pregnant with her and Ranveer Singh’s second child, is currently shooting for Atlee’s ambitious action entertainer Raaka, starring Allu Arjun in the lead role. Despite her pregnancy, Deepika, who previously advocated for an eight-hour workday and a healthy work-life balance, is reportedly filming demanding action sequences and working night shifts to ensure the project stays on schedule.
Her determination to complete the ambitious project before stepping away for her maternity break has left the cast and crew of Raaka impressed, with one crew member praising her unwavering commitment.
“She was determined to do everything to complete the film before she takes a maternity break. Some of the action sequences are very demanding, almost gruelling, but despite the challenges, she has been able to accomplish this. It is inspiring for everyone on the sets to see Deepika perform like this. Not to forget, she has a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter at home, who also gets her unwavering attention,” Variety India quoted the crew member as saying.
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Mounted on a massive scale with cutting-edge visual effects and elaborate action sequences, the pan-India film Raaka is among the most anticipated theatrical releases of 2027.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently took a break from their busy schedules to enjoy a relaxed lunch date in Mumbai. The parents-to-be were spotted stepping out of a popular eatery after indulging in South Indian fare, with Deepika keeping her maternity style effortlessly chic in an oversized striped shirt paired with black trousers, while Ranveer complemented her in a casual all-black outfit. Videos and pictures from their outing quickly went viral, with fans showering the couple with love as they gear up to welcome their second baby.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcome their first child, Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8, 2024.
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