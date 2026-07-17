Deepika Padukone shoots gruelling action scenes for Raaka while 7 months pregnant

Deepika Padukone, who is seven months pregnant with her and Ranveer Singh’s second child, is currently shooting for Atlee’s ambitious action entertainer Raaka, starring Allu Arjun in the lead role. Despite her pregnancy, Deepika, who previously advocated for an eight-hour workday and a healthy work-life balance, is reportedly filming demanding action sequences and working night shifts to ensure the project stays on schedule.

Her determination to complete the ambitious project before stepping away for her maternity break has left the cast and crew of Raaka impressed, with one crew member praising her unwavering commitment.

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“She was determined to do everything to complete the film before she takes a maternity break. Some of the action sequences are very demanding, almost gruelling, but despite the challenges, she has been able to accomplish this. It is inspiring for everyone on the sets to see Deepika perform like this. Not to forget, she has a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter at home, who also gets her unwavering attention,” Variety India quoted the crew member as saying.