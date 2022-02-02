Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty, Sonam Kapoor revisit their hit roles, participate in ‘That’s Not My Name’ trend

A new trend has made actors revisit some of their famous roles and share reels on Instagram. Set to The Ting Ting’s 2008 hit ‘That’s Not My Name’, Gehraiyaan star Deepika Padukone and actor Sonam Kapoor were among the first few Indian celebrities to participate in this viral trend.

Sharing her compilation of performances, Deepika asked, “Which one is your favourite?” In the comments section, her husband-actor Ranveer Singh wrote, “It’s a toughie.”

Sonam Kapoor wrote with her reel, “My name is Sonam but they call me…👀 P.s. this is what happens when you spend all your time indoors 🙈.” Shilpa Shetty shared her version and wrote, “Naam toh… suna hi hoga😎😉🤪.”

Sameera Reddy is also on the list of actors who participated in the trend. Sameera wrote, “Who is your favourite😉My name is Sameera but they call me .. 💃🏻inspired by @reesewitherspoon ❤️🌈🎥.”

See all the latest reels shared reels by the stars on the That’s Not My Name song:

International stars like Kerry Washington, Dwayne Johnson, Zooey Deschanel, Hayley Kiyoko, and Idina Menzel have also shared their version of this earlier.

After watching these, the song, “They call me hell, they call me Stacey, they call me Her, they call me Jane…” will certainly play on repeat in your head!