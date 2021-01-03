Deepika shares photos of her New Year vacation, asks fans to ‘take that much needed break’

Deepika Padukone gave a glimpse of her New Year vacation on Sunday. The actor, who rang in 2021 in Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan, shared videos and photos on her Instagram account. She shared the post with a title that read, “What my New Years looked like…”

Deepika also described the vacation as a much-needed break.

She wrote a small post for her fans, which ended with her asking them to “take that much needed break.”

The note read, “An observation or compliment i receive most often from my family and friends closest to me is how I haven’t changed one bit personally despite everything I have achieved professionally. Little do they know what a huge role they have to play in it! For me, uninterrupted quality time with family and friends is absolutely essential. It keeps me grounded and rooted. It’s a reminder of where I’ve come from and everything it has taken me to get to where I am. So take that much needed break…”

Earlier this week, Deepika Padukone deleted all her social media posts and launched an audio diary.

In the audio clip, she said, “Hi everyone, welcome to My Audio Diary, a record of my thoughts and feelings. 2020 was a year of uncertainty for everybody but for me, it was also about gratitude and about being present, and for 2021, all I can wish for myself and everybody is good health and peace of mind. Happy New Year.”

Besides Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Shaheen Bhatt also rang in 2021 in Ranthambore National Park.