Deepika Padukone shares BTS video of her latest ad, calls it ‘pure joy’

Actor Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in Gehraiyaan, recently shot for an advertisement of her self-care brand. Deepika on Friday gave a sneak peek into the shoot, which she seemed to have thoroughly enjoyed.

Deepika shared multiple behind the scenes videos and pictures from the ad shoot on Instagram. While in one photo, she sits gracefully with the candle light placed artistically next to her, in a video, she is seen getting ready for a shot and breaks into a giggle when a crew member accidently opens a matchbox upside down.

The other pictures and videos include Deepika posing for the camera, dubbing for the ad, laughing whole heartedly, and in the last video, dancing merrily with someone from the team. Deepika wrote in the caption of the post, “The energy in the last video pretty much sums up how I felt shooting my campaign. #purejoy”

Deepika Padukone has a long list of films lined up for release. The actor will start 2023 with Pathaan, where she stars alongside Shah Rukh Khan for the fourth time after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. Post that, Deepika also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Project K, which stars Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.