scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Ranveer Singh has the mushiest reaction to Deepika Padukone’s cryptic post: ‘It’s time to give me a kiss’

Deepika Padukone teased an upcoming project on Instagram. But her husband Ranveer Singh's PDA caught everyone's attention.

ranveer-deepikaDeepika Padukone has some news for her fans. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh often indulge in social media PDA, much to the delight of their fans. On November 9, Deepika shared a cryptic post that left her fans scratching their heads. It was a special day for Deepika, who was celebrating the 15th anniversary of her Bollywood debut. She debuted opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan’s film Om Shanti Om in 2007.

Also read |Exclusive | Imtiaz Ali writes about 15 years of Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor: Pure actors, who learnt from each other regardless of their past, present or status

Deepika shared a short clip on Instagram, and the text on the video read, “It’s time to look East.” This teaser post was shared with the caption, “#staytuned”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

The post left Deepika’s fans confused. While one wrote, “IS IT YOUR BEAUTY BRAND !!!!!,” another asked, “East is the title to your next movie kya? 🧐.”

But the comment that caught everyone’s attention came from Deepika’s husband, Ranveer Singh. Ranveer left a mushy comment on the post that read, “It’s time to give me a kiss.”

Recently, Ranveer was seen showering kisses on Deepika Padukone’s poster at a shop. Ranveer, who was in Delhi for a store launch, made it a point to show the world what he thinks of his beloved wife, even when she isn’t with him in person. Taking to Instagram stories, Deepika shared the video and wrote, “Find someone who looks at you like you are their whole universe @ranveersingh.”

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Shakun Batra’s film Gehraiyaan. The actor is all set to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan in Siddharth Anand’s action flick Pathaan. The film will be released in theatres on January 25, 2023. Deepika is also a part of Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, in which she will star alongside Hrithik Roshan.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...Premium
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...Premium
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll frontPremium
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll front
Global Hunger Index: A survey that trivialised hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A survey that trivialised hunger

Deepika will also star in a pan-Indian film with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, tentatively titled Project K. Ranveer will next be seen in the comedy film Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-11-2022 at 10:24:37 am
Next Story

Delhi air quality improves but relief likely to be short-lived

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan turns 20
Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan turns 20
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 10: Latest News
Advertisement