Ranveer Singh has the mushiest reaction to Deepika Padukone’s cryptic post: ‘It’s time to give me a kiss’

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh often indulge in social media PDA, much to the delight of their fans. On November 9, Deepika shared a cryptic post that left her fans scratching their heads. It was a special day for Deepika, who was celebrating the 15th anniversary of her Bollywood debut. She debuted opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan’s film Om Shanti Om in 2007.

Deepika shared a short clip on Instagram, and the text on the video read, “It’s time to look East.” This teaser post was shared with the caption, “#staytuned”.

The post left Deepika’s fans confused. While one wrote, “IS IT YOUR BEAUTY BRAND !!!!!,” another asked, “East is the title to your next movie kya? 🧐.”

But the comment that caught everyone’s attention came from Deepika’s husband, Ranveer Singh. Ranveer left a mushy comment on the post that read, “It’s time to give me a kiss.”

Recently, Ranveer was seen showering kisses on Deepika Padukone’s poster at a shop. Ranveer, who was in Delhi for a store launch, made it a point to show the world what he thinks of his beloved wife, even when she isn’t with him in person. Taking to Instagram stories, Deepika shared the video and wrote, “Find someone who looks at you like you are their whole universe @ranveersingh.”

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Shakun Batra’s film Gehraiyaan. The actor is all set to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan in Siddharth Anand’s action flick Pathaan. The film will be released in theatres on January 25, 2023. Deepika is also a part of Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, in which she will star alongside Hrithik Roshan.

Deepika will also star in a pan-Indian film with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, tentatively titled Project K. Ranveer will next be seen in the comedy film Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty.