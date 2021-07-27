Deepika Padukone shares a spooky video, check it out

Deepika Padukone on Tuesday evening shared a spooky video featuring herself. The Instagram reel sees the actor’s black-and-white portrait come to life, and another Deepika poking at her until she dismembers.

The actor captioned the post by sharing a ghost emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

The bewildering reel instantly received a lot of love from her colleagues and fans, with actors like Vikrant Massey, Arjun Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma liking the video.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan, The Intern’s Hindi remake, a Shakun Batra directorial, Nag Ashwin’s Project-K and Hrithik Roshan actioner Fighter in her kitty.

Recently, a source close to the actor revealed that Deepika will be seen performing high-octane action sequences in SRK film Pathan. “Deepika is shooting for high octane action scenes for Pathan currently. They are shooting the scenes in Mumbai itself, and Deepika has done intense prep for it,” a source close to the actor shared.