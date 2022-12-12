scorecardresearch
Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan bring sizzle back in Pathaan song Besharam Rang. Watch video

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are lit in the new song from Pathaan, Besharam Rang, as they romance in picturesque island of Mallorca.

Deepika PadukoneDeepike Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in Besharam Rang

The first song from Pathaan, Besharam Rang, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone is out. There has been much hype about the song, owing to Deepika’s sizzling looks in a gold swimsuit and SRK’s new man-bun look. The story of the film is still more or less a secret, as a bid to increase more hype around the film.

Shah Rukh flaunts his eight-pack abs in a shirtless moment from the sizzling song which has been shot on the island of Mallorca. The focus is on SRK and Deepika’s chemistry in the first number from Pathaan.

In a statement, Siddharth Anand had said about the song, “For us, this one is the party anthem of the season that people have been waiting for and I am confident that it will stay a party anthem for many, many years to come.” He also added that Deepika ‘would look her hottest yet’. Deepika had made her debut in 2007 with Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om, and has starred with him in several films, including Chennai Express and Happy New Year.

Also Read |Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan gives a shout-out to ‘most glamorous’ Deepika Padukone with a new still, fans demand his look: ‘Aapka poster lao Khan saab’

The teaser of Pathaan had released earlier, showing Shah Rukh Khan playing a ruthless spy.  The film is touted to be a part of a shared universe of spy films produced by YRF, which also includes Salman Khan’s Tiger series, and the Hrithik Roshan-starrer War. Salman and Shah Rukh have both filmed cameos for Pathaan and the upcoming third Tiger movie.

Pathaan will release on January 25, 2023 and marks SRK’s return to the big screen after 5 years. The star also has several other films in 2023, including Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

