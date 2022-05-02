Deepika Padukone ‘messes up her lines’ in Happy New Year, Gehraiyaan, Piku; hugs Shah Rukh Khan

Deepika Padukone believes “life happens as you’re making a movie”. Taking fans inside her on-shoot moments, Deepika on Sunday shared a fun video on Instagram that’s full of bloopers and how she messes up her lines on set. The video is a compilation of several outtakes of Deepika from films like Gehraiyaan, Piku, Happy New Year, Ram-Leela and more.

“It’s extremely important that you enjoy the people you work with,” Deepika says in the video. From forgetting her dialogues to being her chirpy self on sets, the actor is in her elements. She’s kissing Farah Khan, hugging Shah Rukh Khan and taking a selfie with Amitabh Bachchan.

“Messing up my line in 3, 2, 1….” Deepika wrote in the caption. Her husband and actor Ranveer Singh reacted with a “Cutie” in the comments’ section.

Deepika has been off late, giving us a sneak peek into her candid moments on social media. She recently shared a few pictures from her Venice trip with mother Ujjala and sister Anisha Padukone. The photos received love from Ranveer Singh.

On the work front, Deepika has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She will also be seen in Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Pathaan is slated to release in January 2023. Her other upcoming projects include the Hindi adaptation of The Intern and the upcoming Nag Ashwin film with Prabhas.

It was revealed last week, that Deepika will be attending the Cannes Film Festival as a jury member this year. She will soon head to the French Riviera for the same. The jury comprises five men and four women, who will pick the winners of this year’s Palme d’Or honours.