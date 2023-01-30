Deepika Padukone says she gains confidence from Shah Rukh Khan: ‘The chemistry is still so palpable’

Pathaan is making waves at the box-office and has now officially joined the Rs 500 crore club in only five days. The film, which is helmed by Siddharth Anand, stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The actors and the director on Monday held a press conference post Pathaan’s roaring victory at the box-office.

At the event, Deepika spoke about the film, her relationship with SRK and her experience working in an action film. The actor said that the Pathaan team’s whole intention was to bring the audience together. She added, “We had a good time shooting the film. Shah Rukh Khan had taught me that’s it’s important to work with people you have a good time with. It was such a lovely atmosphere to work in and that’s what the audience is taking back.”

Deepika Padukone further said the success of Pathaan feels like a festival. She said, “This feels like a festival. To keep the head down and keep going and then to see all the love, it’s worth it.” The actor also thanked Pathaan director Siddharth and said, “Never in my wildest dreams, I had thought that I’d do multiple films with YRF. I want to thank Sid for the way he thought of a female character like this in a movie like this. It’s only going to empower more writers.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone at Pathaan press meet. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone at Pathaan press meet. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika also recalled the first time she worked with Shah Rukh Khan and spoke about the relationship they share. “The chemistry is still so palpable. What makes it special is that it’s beyond papers. It’s the relationship we share, the love, the trust. I respect him as an artiste and human being. I wouldn’t be here had it not been for him. On my first film, he showered me with so much love. I gain confidence from him.”

Deepika Padukone at Pathaan press meet. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone at Pathaan press meet. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

She went on to reveal, “One of the most underrated qualities of Shah Rukh Khan is his presence of mind. It is just amazing.”

Deepika Padukone has earned praise for her action avatar in Pathaan. Talking about doing an action film, Deepika said, “Every scene requires a different emotion, whether it’s romance, action, comedy. I have been underutilized in action, though I’ve done a few films where I had action scenes. Chandni Chowk To China had some scenes. You have to be careful while doing action, but I treat it like any other scene. Action, emotion, crying, it all has to flow.”