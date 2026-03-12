Deepika Padukone says Mumbai and its kids are ‘choking’, asks BMC for help to tackle alarming 153 AQI: ‘How is this okay?’

As the Air Quality Index (AQI) levels in Mumbai witnessed a spike on Thursday, Deepika Padukone couldn’t help but flag the alarming level of pollution in the city on social media. She took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of India’s west coast map showing that Mumbai’s AQI stood at 153 on Thursday.

“The city (and its children) are choking! How is this okay!?,” she wrote along with the map. The actor also tagged the official Instagram handles of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and its Health Department, asking for help with a folded hands emoji. The AQI of 153 falls in the “unhealthy” category.