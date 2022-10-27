Deepika Padukone shows us how Katrina Kaif is ‘up to no good’ in the gym, watch video

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram handle and took a hilarious dig at her Pilates partner Katrina Kaif. The actor shared a video where she is doing aerial yoga while Katrina shot the video. She wrote in the caption, “Me working really hard in the gym!💪🏽 Meanwhile, @katrinakaif upto no good 🎥 me….”

While Varun Dhawan laughed at the video, Ishaan Khatter wrote, “The Mummy Returns.” Fans in the comment section loved the duo and requested the actors to collaborate for a movie. One of the fans wrote, “OMG we need a picture together with katrina please!” Another fan said, “CAN YOU GUYS DO A FILM TOGETHER ALREADY OR IS IT TOO MUCH TO ASK FOR?”

Due to their shared history of dating actor Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina and Deepika’s relationship was rumoured to have soured. However, the actors have tried to mend their bond and have maintained cordial relationship with each other.

In an interview with India Today in 2019, Katrina had said, “Even if in the past that relationship has been where you don’t see eye to eye, it’s still now a relationship. So in a strange way I kind of felt that I was involved in this celebration of their wedding. I wanted to go and wish them. There is a sense of mutual respect and acknowledgement of the other person. It’s nice that we have a sense of friendship between us.”

On the work front, both the actors have interesting projects lined up. Katrina will next be seen in Phone Bhoot and Deepika Padukone is gearing up for Pathaan opposite Shah Rukh Khan.