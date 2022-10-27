scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Deepika Padukone shows us how Katrina Kaif is ‘up to no good’ in the gym, watch video

Fans on social media are excited and shocked to learn that Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif are gym buddies.

deepika padukone katrina kaifDeepika Padukone shared a new video on Instagram. (Photo: Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram handle and took a hilarious dig at her Pilates partner Katrina Kaif. The actor shared a video where she is doing aerial yoga while Katrina shot the video. She wrote in the caption, “Me working really hard in the gym!💪🏽 Meanwhile, @katrinakaif upto no good 🎥 me….”

While Varun Dhawan laughed at the video, Ishaan Khatter wrote, “The Mummy Returns.” Fans in the comment section loved the duo and requested the actors to collaborate for a movie. One of the fans wrote, “OMG we need a picture together with katrina please!” Another fan said, “CAN YOU GUYS DO A FILM TOGETHER ALREADY OR IS IT TOO MUCH TO ASK FOR?”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Due to their shared history of dating actor Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina and Deepika’s relationship was rumoured to have soured. However, the actors have tried to mend their bond and have maintained cordial relationship with each other. 

In an interview with India Today in 2019, Katrina had said, “Even if in the past that relationship has been where you don’t see eye to eye, it’s still now a relationship. So in a strange way I kind of felt that I was involved in this celebration of their wedding. I wanted to go and wish them. There is a sense of mutual respect and acknowledgement of the other person. It’s nice that we have a sense of friendship between us.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ludhiana commuters face a bumpy ride as potholes and rodents deface the cityPremium
Ludhiana commuters face a bumpy ride as potholes and rodents deface the city
Tech’s biggest companies are sending worrying signals about the economyPremium
Tech’s biggest companies are sending worrying signals about the economy
Mumbai band Bombay Brass on their love of baraats, blending the city’s co...Premium
Mumbai band Bombay Brass on their love of baraats, blending the city’s co...
Dr Indrajit Coomaraswamy: ‘What has to be axiomatic is that Sri Lanka has...Premium
Dr Indrajit Coomaraswamy: ‘What has to be axiomatic is that Sri Lanka has...
Also read |SS Rajamouli’s RRR wins Best International Film award at 50th Saturn Awards: ‘We’re super elated’

On the work front, both the actors have interesting projects lined up. Katrina will next be seen in Phone Bhoot and Deepika Padukone is gearing up for Pathaan opposite Shah Rukh Khan. 

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 03:29:22 pm
Next Story

Participants parade in high heels at Washington’s legendary queer event

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Gauri Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 27: Latest News
Advertisement